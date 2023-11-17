By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Sheriff Svenson resigns, accepts job with statewide association

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Bleepbloop

Congrats to the Sheriff. Sounds like a wonderful opportunity.

Now let's see the BOC not listen to his expert recommendation and choose a replacement that is either a family member or financial supporter of theirs.

Don Dix

How could anyone choose someone other than a candidate named Sam Elliot?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable