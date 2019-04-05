Sheriff's office Citizen's Academy registration deadline today

The deadline for the 2019 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy is today. Applications are available at the sheriff's office where they can be returned.

Participants must be 15 years of age at the start of the Academy, Thursday April 18. Individuals 15-17 must have parental permission. There must be a commitment to attend each session. Background checks are required. Preference will be given to individuals who work and live in Yamhill County.

The academy will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays. There will also be an optional Saturday session.

An opportunity to meet sheriff's office employees and gain a better understanding of the role the agency plays in the county is one goal of the academy.

Each session will cover different topics and information, including:

An overview of the sheriff's office, jail programs, including a tour of the facility; deputy selection and training, patrol procedures and equipment, including traffic enforcement and search and seizure; criminal law and court procedures, narcotics investigations, including a K-9 demonstration, criminal investigations and crime scene processing, officer safety and defensive tactics, Taser presentation, volunteer programs and watching and discussing the documentary, "The Pain Behind the Badge."

For information, call the sheriff's office at 503-434-7506.