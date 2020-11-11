Sheriff's Office arrests pair on drug charges

Casey Carnahan Ashley Dixon Photos courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office##Drugs were seized from the two arrested subjects.

A traffic stop late last month led to a drug investigation that resulted in the arrest of two Yamhill County residents.

Casey Scott Carnahan, 38, and Ashley Rae Dixon, 31, have been indicted by a grand jury, according to Sheriff's Office Sgt. Sam Elliott.

Carnahan, a McMinnville resident, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance/heroin, methamphetamine and schedule II, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance/heroin and meth and one count each of driving while revoked or suspended and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He is lodged in local custody without bail.

Dixon, from Lafayette, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance/heroin, meth and schedule II, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance/heroin and meth and one count of tampering with physical evidence. She is lodged in the Clackamas County Jail in Oregon City on $200,000 bail after violating her probation.

Yamhill sheriff's deputies, part of the agency's Criminal Response Team, located a vehicle in Lafayette shortly before noon on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to a probable cause affidavit. The vehicle was occupied by Carnahan, the driver, and Dixon, the passenger. There were warrants for the arrest of both. He was also driving with a suspended license.

The vehicle was stopped on Southeast Loop Road near Bansen Lane, just east of McMinnville, off Highway 18. A K9 narcotics team was requested to that location, and Dixon tried to run from the scene but was apprehended.

The vehicle was seized for the purpose of obtaining a search warrant, and when it was towed away, a small makeup bag was found to have been concealed on the ground, under the vehicle. The K9 dog alerted to the bag.

Dixon admitted being actively involved in the sale of heroin with Carnahan. While she was being interviewed, an iPhone thought to belong to Carnahan was receiving calls and messages, one of which asked, "Can I meet up with you, bro?"

Inside the makeup bag were two zip lock bags containing a substantial quantity of what tested positive for meth. The bags weighed about 10.25 and 10.80 grams.

There were also four plastic bags containing a substance thought to be heroin. The contents, which were not tested for safety reasons, weighed 12.80 grams, 21.85 grams, 2.65 grams and 1.85 grams. Another half gram was located in a container in the bag.

The bag also contained pills that were identified as a stimulant/schedule II along with bundles of small zip lock bags, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Upon a detailed search of the vehicle, more pills were seized, including codeine, a schedule III controlled substance.

Inside a duffle bag containing male clothing was a digital scale, thumb drive, three silicone jars that contained a brown tar-like substance of suspected heroin. Two jars contained weighable quantities of the drug - 1.1 grams and .7 grams.

A small knife was also in the bag, and Carnahan is prohibited from possessing any weapons, as he's a convicted felon.