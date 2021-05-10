Sheriff's Office aids in search for missing man

A Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team is aiding in the search for a 73-year-old man reported missing between five and seven miles northwest of Grand Ronde, off Wind River Road (off Agency Creek Road).

Capt. Chris Ray identified him as Sang Kwon Sa.

He was gathering "mountain greens" with his wife and friends who reported him missing about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department and the sheriff's office responded and performed a "hasty search" of the area, according to Ray. A Polk County drone searched the area by air with a thermal camera without success, he said.

Search and rescuers were deployed and worked the area until about 3 a.m. Monday. A more intense search was planned today.

Sa is Korean speaking-only and described as 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a long-sleeve shirt and a red/white cap.