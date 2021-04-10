Sheridan, West Valley fire departments help fight garage blaze

Submitted photo##Sheridan and West Valley fire departments help extinguish an early morning blaze.

Fire destroyed a two-car garage and the living quarters on its top floor near Dallas early Saturday morning, according to the Sheridan Fire Department.

Sheridan, West Valley and S.W. Polk fire crews responded to the blaze on Laura Lane, near Dallas, just before 6 a.m. The garage, apartment and adjacent house had been evacuated.

Dallas and Polk Fire District #1 assisted in extinguishing the blaze and preventing the home from major damage.

One person received non-life threatening injuries.

The blaze is under investigation.