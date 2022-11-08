Sheridan School District bond measure being defeated

Voters in Yamhill and Polk counties were rejecting a $16 million Sheridan School District bond measure Tuesday night based on initial unofficial results.

The vote was 883 no to 750 yes.

The district would stand to receive an additional $4 million state grant for capital improvements if the bond passes.

Beginning with the 2018-19 school year, a group of community members, an architectural firm and school representatives assessed the current facilities and created a long-range facility plan for the district.

The school board approved the plan in January 2020.

Another committee, preparing for the November 2022 bond vote, reviewed the plan and participated in a revisioning process for Sheridan High School. The focus was geared toward creating safe and welcoming schools, improved music, choir and science teaching spaces in addition to increasing the use of two gymnasiums.

Capital projects that would be funded include more school entrances; upgraded safety and security features; remodeling of classrooms and offices; renovation of gymnasiums and locker rooms; and improving and expanding the high school parking lot and career technical instruction spaces.

The tax rate would be $2.66 per $1,000 of assessed value, so the owner of a home assessed at $150,000 would pay $399.