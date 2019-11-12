Sheridan resident dies after being pulled from river; suicide is suspected

SHERIDAN - A 64-year-old man who left a residential group home in the 200 block of Bridge Street Monday was found in the South Yamhill River later in the evening, according to Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The death has been ruled a suicide, Ray said.

CPR was performed after the unidentified victim was pulled from the water, Ray said. He was transported by Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire District ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The man, who had dementia, was reported missing by the group home staff, which located him and contacted law enforcement and medical personnel.

Deputy Jacob Rex pulled him from the water and attempted initial life-saving measures.