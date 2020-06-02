Sheridan names Vickery superintendent

Dorie Vickery

The Sheridan School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Dorie Vickery as superintendent during a special Zoom meeting Tuesday night.

Vickery is an educational consultant for the Philomath School District in Benton County.

She previously spent more than 10 years in a variety of administrative roles in Polk County’s Central School District, including director of teaching and learning, special projects, state and federal grants and elementary principal. She has more than 19 years teaching experience in a variety of roles.

Vickery earned her doctorate degree in educational leadership from George Fox University.

She will replace Steve Sugg, who resigned effective Tuesday, June 30, to assume the same position in Dayton. Vickery officially goes to work July 1.

Brian Flannery, Ryan Relken and Vickery were selected from a 28-applicant field originally considered by the school board and a 15-member screening committee that included administrators, community members and district staffers.

Flannery is the assistant director for the Center for High School Success-Stand for Children in the Corvallis area. Previously, he was principal at Philomath High School for two years and the CEO and Coordinator for Global and Online Education of the University of Oregon’s Talented & Gifted program for five years.

Relken has worked for the Goodrich, Michigan-area school system since 2014, first as an elementary principal before becoming the district superintendent in 2017. Goodrich is located in Genesee County, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Before moving to Michigan, he was a school principal in Oregon’s Lincoln County School District for four years. He also has elementary school teaching experience in Gilbert, Arizona, about 20 miles south of Phoenix.

The Sheridan board gave Vickery a virtual round of applause after taking the 5-0 vote to make her hire official.

Chair Scott Burke thanked the screening committee and his colleagues for their work in making a selection.

"It was a lot of work and I think we're going to do great things together," he said.

Board member Samantha Bagby said the hiring of Vickery makes her excited for the district's future.

Sheridan Japanese School Executive Director Jennifer Schulze said she's excited to work with Vickery.