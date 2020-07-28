Sheridan man charged with hit-and-run

Matthew Fischer

A Sheridan resident allegedly struck a pedestrian and three parked cars Sunday afternoon on Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

He was identified as Matthew Gill Arnold Fischer, 40, and faces three counts of fail to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged and one count each of third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, fail to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons and recklessly endangering another person.

Fischer was reportedly driving an older 22-foot RV 10 to 15 mph at the time, sheriff's office Lt. Anthony Bettencourt said. He first struck Joshua Vadughes, 18, of Beaverton. He sustained a leg injury and was transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital.

He then crashed into the parked vehicles and continued down the road. After deputies stopped him, Fischer admitted to drinking but denied knowing he had hit the pedestrian or the cars. He had a female passenger with him.

Fischer, who has a lengthy driving record, including a DUII conviction in Yamhill County, according to court records, was lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on $62,000 bail. A release motion was denied Monday by Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Hill.

He will be arraigned on a grand jury indictment at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Tillamook attorney Kayla Long was appointed to represent him. She said she had no comment on her client's arrest.