Sheridan Japanese School will close

The Sheridan Japanese School Board voted Monday night to close the charter school at the end of this year, according to Sheridan School District Superintendent Dorie Vickery.

In late August 1994, the school opened with 55 students and staff as a Japanese Immersion Program within Sheridan High school.

In 1997, the program moved into four temporary modular classrooms.

Four years later, charter law was created and the district discontinued the program. However, an interested group of parents and community members organized and applied for a district charter. This allowed students from other districts to join the school.

The Sheridan Japanese School Charter was established in 2003. At that time, the school moved into the current facility at 430 S.W. Monroe St.

This story will be updated.

