Sheridan cultural fair features art, more

The 2026 Community Cultural Fair will feature art, music, food, informational displays and a quilt raffle on Saturday, Jan. 24, at The Bridge Learning Community, 430 S.W. Monroe St., Sheridan.

The free event will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is open to people from the West Valley and the rest of Yamhill County.

Participating artists includes Shannon Ray, Jesse Anderson, Russty Gill, Joanne Licardo, Kim Hamblin, Toni Tyree, Monica Setziol-Phillips and Tyler Crook, among others. Mel Lee will offer to calligraph names for visitors.

Art will be displayed on the Art Conspiracy’s new display panels. The panels were purchased through a grant from 99 GALS of Yamhill County, said Setziol-Phillips, director of the Art Conspiracy summer youth program.

In addition to the displays, lunch will be available along with handcrafted treats for sale from local bakers and chefs. Recca Maze and Friends will perform live music.

The fair also will include exhibits from area nonprofits, including the Art Conspiracy, The Bridge Learning Community, the Sheridan and Willamina history museums, Fendall Community School, Tina Miller Center & Thrift Store, the Willamina Food Bank, West Valley Artisans, West Valley Fibers and both the Sheridan and Williamina libraries.

The West Valley Culture Collective is presenting the fair in partnership with the Art Conspiracy and The Bridge Learning Community.