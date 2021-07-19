Sheridan Council ready to negotiate with city manager candidate

The Sheridan City Council is ready to begin negotiating a contract with its top city manager candidate and will announce its choice when it meets at 7 o’clock tonight at city hall.

Finalists for the job are Heidi Bell, city manager in Donald, in Marion County; Steve Dahl, city manager in the Douglas County community of Drain; Erik Glover, city manager in Moro, in Sherman County; and Rick Hohnbaum, chief financial officer in Coquille, in Coos County.

Three of four candidates for the Sheridan City Manager position participated in a public reception via Zoom the evening of Monday, July 12.

Only Bell, Glover and Hohnbaum were available. Dahl was attending a city council meeting in Drain.

The candidates were in Sheridan last Thursday and interviewed by the council at the library.

An executive session was held last Friday to determine if the council could reach a consensus regarding an individual it wanted to offer the job to and open contract negotiations. Councilors settled on their No. 1 choice.

“The process went well,” current City Manager Frank Sheridan said, regarding the recruitment that took place. “The council worked well together. This came down to fit, who would fit best with this council and the city.”

Jensen Strategies of Portland was hired by the city to oversee the process.

Tonight’s meeting will be held via Zoom. The agenda and a link to access the meeting is available on the city’s website, cityofsheridan.com.

Sheridan’s contract expires Jan. 14. He may work some additional time and retire Feb. 1, or leave the city earlier than mid-January if the new manager is ready to go to work.