Sheridan council approves removing flouride from city water

Action follows ruling in which federal judge says the chemical poses ‘risk to human health’

Citing a federal court’s ruling of child development issues related to fluoride, the Sheridan city council unanimously voted at the Nov. 18 regular meeting to remove fluoride from the city’s water.

The discussion was a continuation from the Oct. 7 meeting, where the council discussed the Sept. 24 federal court ruling ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to take steps to lower the potential health risks associated with the current recommended level of fluoride in the U.S. drinking water supply.

“In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages that are far too close to fluoride levels in the drinking water of the United States,” U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of California wrote in his ruling.

At the October meeting, Councilor Lucy Hebert said the federal ruling had been a surprise to her, as she had always thought fluoride was safe.

Councilor Ian Houston said after the federal ruling, a city in Texas immediately removed fluoride from its water.

“It is something city councils are doing (administratively) and then explain to citizens afterwards,” he said. “I would like to make a decision as a council to protect the people of this city adequately.”

Houston suggested the city inform the public of the concerns about fluoride and that topical options, such as using fluoride toothpaste or tablets, are available over the counter.

City Manager Heidi Bell said since fluoridation of the city’s water supply is not in Sheridan’s charter, a vote by residents is not required to remove fluoride. Rather council alone would need to vote for an ordinance change.

Mayor Cole George said he wanted to ensure the public had notice of the changes in their drinking water.

He told the News-Register notices about the removal of fluoride and requesting public comment at the Nov. 18 council meeting were inserted in water bills.

“There was no specific information shared about any risks or benefits, just that the council was considering removing it,” he said.

Additionally, the city requested public comment on the topic in the November city newsletter and directed residents to contact city council members and city hall to give comments.

The city received only one public comment, which was at the Nov. 18 meeting. The resident stated that she had spoken about the fluoride removal with her dentist, who said an appropriate dosage of fluoride could be found in most toothpaste and oral health products.