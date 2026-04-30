Sheridan budget meeting Thursday

The Sheridan Budget Committee will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 30, for a presentation of staff proposals and a public hearing on state shared revenue.

City Manager and Budget Officer Preston Polasek wrote in a report that the fiscal year 2026-27 beginning fund balances are not based on audited numbers because the city is still behind on an annual audit. They expect the next audit report in July or August.

“The Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2027 represents a good faith effort to lay out and recommend this financial plan,” Polasek wrote.

Revenues for its $24.9 million budget are balanced with expenditures for all projects and services funded by the city’s resources, he wrote. The budget includes a three-year Capital Improvement Program of $6,841,714, comprised of 18 projects that make significant investments in water, sewer, streets, storm, and parks systems.

“This multi-year strategic plan for infrastructure addresses current needs and master planning updates, as well as preparing projects that will be sufficiently ready if funding opportunities arise,” he wrote.

The committee includes city councilors and lay members Judy Adams, Larry Deibel, Kay Buckles, Rich Cox, Gwen Fink, Paula Necas and Sandra Walker.