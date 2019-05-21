Shenk cruising to Willamina board victory

WILLAMINA – Brenda Shenk is on her way to unseating incumbent W. Lincoln Watson for Position 4 on the Willamina School Board in Tuesday’s special district election.

Shenk had received 359 votes, 70.8 percent, to Watson’s 148, 29.2, in early Polk and Yamhill County returns.

Watson ran unopposed for the seat in May 2015 after Dan Heidt chose not to run for re-election.

Shenk has worked in the farm store business for about 25 years, the last 12 at Buchanan-Cellers in McMinnville. She’s raised cattle her entire life, and has 20 head at home.

She’s familiar with the board, as Shenk and Watson are practically neighbors, and she went to Oregon State University with board member Ken Onstott.

“I’ve never done anything like this,” Shenk said earlier of her decision to seek the board position.

Her son, Dalton, graduated from high school last year.

“I’ve talked about it (serving on the board), when I would get frustrated,” Shenk said. “I’d say to myself, ‘I need to get on the board and see if I can shake this place up.’

“I’m a go-getter. I stand up for what I believe in,” she said.

She said she is ready to learn more about how the district operates, and wants to see how she can impact the future of Willamina students.