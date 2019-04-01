Shatara Kai (Lawrence Edward Gradek) - 1948 - 2019

Shatara Kai, aka Lawrence (Larry) Edward Gradek, died April 1, 2019, at his home in Witter Springs, California. He was born January 9, 1948, to Sophia Anastasia (Grys) and Edward John Gradek of Gustine, California. Growing up, he was closest to his cousins, Ed Grys, and Bob and Bill Gradek. Kai was a graduate of Palo Alto High School in 1966 and completed his B.S. at San Jose State in 1970. He went on to earn his master’s degree in 1972 at the University of Washington. He held many jobs during his lifetime, including director of Rainbow Lodge, McMinnville, Oregon; veal farmer, Amity, Oregon; social worker at Dammasch State Hospital, Wilsonville, Oregon; and his own counseling private practice in McMinnville. He was married twice; his first marriage was to Linda (Queirolo) Redman, and his second was to Jule (Utterberg) Gradek, with whom he had one daughter, Anna.

Kai was a gifted man whose gardens always wowed those lucky enough to see them in person. He loved working with his hands and was willing to help anyone who needed it. He had a big heart, a passion for learning, and was always reading and researching this and that on “the net” as he called it. When he wasn’t spending time with his daughter and her family in Oregon, he was on his motorcycle enjoying the warmth of the sun and long open roads. He even spent two years in Cozumel, Mexico, enjoying the laid-back lifestyle of the island.

His connections to God and Spirit are a key part of who Kai was. Those closest to him know that as he passed over, he is OK and in a better place full of light and love.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and Edward; and leaves his daughter’s family, Anna Gradek and Tramaine Payne; two grandsons, Trayden and Paxon; stepchildren, Troy and Paige Petersen; along with four additional grandchildren, Taylor, Cole, CJ and Zac.

His ashes will be spread at 11:00 a.m. May 18, at the family ranch in Witter Springs. Those wishing but unable to attend are asked to find a moment of peace and prayer at that time.