Sharon Marie (Titus) Ramey 1939 - 2021

Sharon Marie (Titus) Ramey, 81, from Sullivan, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor nursing home in Sullivan. Sharon was born May 14, 1939, in Ulysses, Kansas, to Lyle V. and Glenna L. (Gee) Titus. The family moved to Oregon, where Sharon graduated from Roseburg High School in 1957.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary Howard Titus; her sister, Norma Jean Bellows; and her husband, Wayne N. Ramey. She is survived by her son, Richard L. Johns (Genelle) of Shelburn, Indiana; her daughter, Rebecca L. (Johns) Dop (Randy) of Bloomington, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jeremy Dop, Logan Dop, William Johns and Samantha Johns; and much-loved nieces and nephews.

Sharon’s love of the Lord, her family, and love of music defined her life. She was happiest when she could share her faith by singing and playing piano for others at church, family gatherings, or in the nursing home. No services are planned at this time.