Sharon L. Shelburne 1935 - 2022

Sharon L. Shelburne passed away December 2, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She was born March 8, 1935, on Grand Island to parents Fred and Delphine Finnicum. They lived on Grand Island until Sharon was in the fourth grade and they moved to a small farm on Alderman Road. Sharon attended Grand Island and Dayton grade schools before graduating from Dayton High School in 1953. It was there she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Shelburne. They were married shortly after graduation and had been wed 64 years when Bob passed in 2017. Sharon and Bob were proud lifelong residents of the Dayton community. Together they farmed while also founding and operating Blue Water Drilling Company.

Bob and Sharon loved to travel and spend time in Arizona with their friends during the winter months. The couple had many lifelong friends and cherished those friendships dearly. Sharon could often be found on her daily walk, rain or shine, waving to folks passing by. She was an avid reader and was constantly swapping paperbacks with her daughters when she wasn’t out on the golf course. She had an excellent short game. Sharon loved her family more than anything, and they will miss her greatly.

Sharon is survived by her two daughters, Candy Shelburne and Terri Paysinger (David); six grandchildren, Amy, Angela, Katie, Emily, Loree and Joey; and four great grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Mya and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her great-granddaughter, Amira.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at the Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church. The family will have a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Grade School – Winter Wish, in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.