Sharon Holland Wasson - 1937 - 2019

Sharon Gay Holland was born April 22, 1937, to Melvin and Alice Holland in McMinnville, Oregon. She was the oldest of three children, with sister Diane Marie Becker of Lafayette, Oregon, and brother Jim Holland of McMinnville.

Sharon went to St. James School, then to Mac Junior and Senior high schools, graduating in 1955. After graduation, she went to work at US Bank in McMinnville. In 1955, she also married Sam H. Jones of McMinnville and had three sons, Scott in 1956, Steve in 1960, and Stuart (Skip) in 1961.

For a short period of time, Sam and Sharon picked up and moved to North Vernon, Indiana, to work on Sam’s father’s farm and logging operation.

Two years later, Sharon and family returned to McMinnville, at which time she went to work at First National Bank. Sharon loved her job as teller. Over the years, she had many opportunities to move up, but she wanted to stay out front so she could talk with everyone, and Sharon loved to chat! She knew everyone in town! Sharon stayed on another 30 years when Key Bank bought First National Bank.

Sharon was loved by so many people. She always had a kind word and a smile. She was devoted to her faith for her entire life and faithfully went to St. James Catholic Church. She also loved being the greeter at church, and why not? She knew everyone!

Left to mourn Sharon are Scott of Vancouver, Washington; Steve, grandson Jake, and granddaughter Emily, of McMinnville; Skip and Kristin, grandson Brandon, and grandson Cooper of Tigard Oregon. She also left behind her sister, Diane; and brother, Jim; and their families.

Services for Sharon will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. James Catholic Church, with viewing from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com