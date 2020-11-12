Seredah G. (West) Morrow 1922 - 2020

Seredah Morrow went to Heaven to be with her Beloved Lord on November 12, 2020. She passed away at age 98 1/2.

She was born June 14, 1922, to Clarence Prentice West and Jettie Bell (Smith) West in Woolum, Arkansas. Her parents moved to Shafter, California, where she graduated from high school.

She then went to Glad Tidings Bible School in San Francisco where she met and married Donald W. Morrow on August 15, 1943, after graduating. After their marriage, they pastored an Assembly of God Church in Boonville, California. Their life together was one of ministering wherever God led them; and that mission led them to various churches in Idaho, California and Oregon.

Seredah was widowed at age 52 when her husband passed away from cancer. But, being the beautiful Christian lady she is, she didn’t let that stop her from being a light shining for her Lord!

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved to teach Sunday school as long as she was able. She is going to be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She has lived the last 5 ½ years at Parkland Village Assisted Living in McMinnville, Oregon.

She is survived by her son, Wilbur E. Morrow of Corrigan, Texas; daughter, Sharon L. Morgan of McMinnville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Hubert West. Grandchildren are Tammy Orfield (Kelly Orfield); and great-grandchildren, James, Josh, Grace and Bella Orfield, and Tara Brubaker (Darin Brubaker); great-granddaughters, Katarina Cauthorne (Joseph) and Summer Brubaker. Shane Morgan (Jamie Morgan) and great-grandsons, Caleb and Nathaniel Morgan. Gina Curry (Gary) and Jessica Mercer (Johnnie Mercer) and great-grandsons, John Jr. and Wyatt Mercer.

She is enjoying her reunion with her husband, her mother and father, great-grandsons, Tyler Brubaker and Bradley Currie; and many, many other family members who have gone before her.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.