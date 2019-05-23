Search for missing Salem mother, son extends to Yamhill County; boy's father sought

Photos courtesy Salem Police Department##Missing Salem mother and son, Karissa Fretwell and Billy Fretwell. Michael Wolfe

UPDATE: Thursday, 1 p.m.:

The Salem Police Department is seeking Michael John Wolfe, 52, of rural Gaston, for questioning in the disappearance of Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son, 3-year-old William (Billy) Fretwell, of Northwest Salem.

Wolfe is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He has thinning brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or those of mother and son, is asked to call the department's Tips Hotline, at 503-588-8477.

"We want to find them and make sure they are OK," Salem police Lt. Treven Upkikes said. "We want to get Mr. Wolfe into custody, talk to him and find out what's going on. We want some answers for the family."

Wolfe is Billy's biological father, according to a paternity petition filed by the boy's mother last June. Fretwell and Wolfe have never married.

The petititon ordered Wolfe to pay $904 a month in child support beginning March 1 of this year. Payments would continue until the child in this case reaches the majority age (18 in Oregon), marries, dies, becomes self-supporting or until he's 21.

- - -

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Thursday, investigators searched a property south of Gaston on Phillips Road in rural Yamhill County in hopes of locating a mother and her son, or discovering evidence which may lead to their location.

The pair have been identified as Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and William (Billy) Fretwell, 3, both of Northwest Salem.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is assisting Salem police, along with the Yamhill County Search and Rescue, other Yamhill County law enforcement entities, FBI and Oregon State Police.

A search is only being conducted by law enforcement and trained volunteers and no additional searchers are needed.

Officials continue to ask for the public's help in locating the pair. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Salem police tips hotline at 503-588-8477.

Karissa and William have been missing since May 13th when Karissa did not report for work. They were reported missing four days later, according to Lt. Treven Upkikes of the Salem police.

Karissa has sole custody of William, whose biological father is Michael John Wofe, 52, of rural Gaston, who is also being sought by Salem police. He lives between Cove Orchard and Gaston on Northwest Phillips Road.