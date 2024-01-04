Scouts offer tree recycling

Scout Troop 260 will offer Christmas tree recycling Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7.

People can bring their trees to 118 N.E. Third St., McMinnville, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Suggested donation is $5 per tree.

For a $10 donation, they can have trees picked up. To arrange the service, call 503-781-6063 or send email to scouting4trees@gmail.com.

Ornaments and metal decorations need to be removed.

Christmas tree recycling is an annual fundraiser for Troop 260. Proceeds go toward troop activities.