Scott Ellingson 1957 - 2021

Scott K. Ellingson of Beaverton, Oregon, passed away suddenly October 4, 2021. He entered this world on May 1, 1957, in Havre, Montana. He lived his early years in Big Sandy, Montana, where his parents were teachers, and his dad also coached football. At an early age, Scott learned he could climb on a chair and unlatch the hook on top of the door that was put there to contain him. He would then walk through town and cross a highway to go help his dad coach the high school six-man football team. He was four years old. It was about the same time that he decided to take his brother, Clarke, for a ride in the family car. Fortunately, he had trouble backing the car out of the driveway.

Scott was a farmer at heart. He started at an early age of eight driving a wheat truck in the fields of Montana, and by the age of 10, he graduated to driving the combine. Later, he took pride in helping his parents in their cherry orchard in the Eola Hills of Amity.

Scott graduated from McMinnville High School in 1975, and from OSU in 1979, and oh, how he loved his OSU Beavers. They were a big part of this life, especially during football season. He also loved the beach, his in-laws' cabin in Cannon Beach, and his annual fishing trips on the Columbia.

But most of all, he loved his family. He leaves behind Jan, his loving wife of 40 years; and his two beautiful daughters, Ashley (Preston) Steelman of Portland, and Emily (Brandon) Reynolds of Beaverton. He is also survived by his dad, Ed Ellingson of McMinnville; his brother, Clarke (Diane) Ellingson of McMinnville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cherie Ellingson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Scott would want everyone to dispense with their grief and root on his beloved Beaver football team in their most rowdy fashion as they embark on a great season.