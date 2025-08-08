School board to meet Monday

McMinnville School Board members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the district office, 800 Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. In addition to the in-person session, the public meeting will be available on Zoom’ go to www.msd.k12.or.us for a link..

The board will discuss the ban on personal electronic devices, such as cell phones, by students. Mac High and the middle schools don’t allow students to use the divides during class or, at the middle level, to have them at school. The state has a approved an even stricter ban.

Board members also will consider personnel, gifts to the district, finances and facilities.

They also will hear a report about the construction excise tax, which the city collects on the district’s behalf when developers take out permits for new construction. The money can be used for physical improvements, such as building a new JV girls’ softball locker room.

McMinnville City Council member Zach Geary will tell the board about the city’s proposed bond to pay for new recreational facilities.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.