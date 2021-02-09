School board seats open in county

March 18 is the filing deadline for the May 18 election.

School board positions that will be filled this May now are held by:

Amity — Position 1, now held by Ryan Jones; Position 2, Tim Haarsma; Position 4, Amanda Grove.

Dayton — Position 1, Travis Oliveira; Position 4, Larry Ringnalda; Position 7, Terri Paysinger.

McMinnville — Position 1, Yanira Vera; Position 2, Barbara Carter; Position 3, Carson Benner. All are elected at-large.

Newberg — Position 1, Ron Mock; Position 4, Ines Pena; Position 5, Bob Woodruff.

Sheridan — Position 1, Michael Griffith; Position 2, Larry Deibel; ; Position 5, Scott Burke.

Willamina — Position 2, Clinton Coblentz; Position 3, Ken Onstot; Position 5, Lincoln Watson.

Yamhill Carlton — Position 1, Jami Egland; Position 4, William "Jack" Bibb; Position 5, Ken Watson; and Position 2, held by Erin Galyean, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2020.

Fire districts and other special districts, such as Chehalem Parks and Recreation, also will fill positions in the May 18 election.

For more information, go to the clerk's link on the Yamhill County website, www.co.yamhill.or.us, or call 503-434-7518.