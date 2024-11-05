School assemblies honor veterans

- Dayton High School will host its annual Veterans Day assembly at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the gym, located in a separate building on Eighth Street. Veterans should call the school if they want to attend, at 503-864-2273.

- Duniway Middle School will honor veterans at an assembly at 8:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Students will speak and veterans will be introduced. The school is located at 575 N.W. Michelbook Lane. To participate, veterans should call the school in advance, at 503-565-4400.

- Patton Middle School in McMinnville will welcome veterans at an assembly at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Doors will open for guests at 8:15 a.m.

Navy veteran Maria Denton will speak, along with students. The assembly will feature music and a slide show, as well.

For more information, call Patton, at 503-565-4500.