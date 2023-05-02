Sarah Plummer 1933 - 2024

Sarah (Sally) Plummer, a long-time McMinnville, Oregon, resident of over 65 years, peacefully passed away March 18, 2024, at her Dallas Retirement Village (DRV) home. Sally was born and primarily raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area until moving to Oregon as a teenager, where she later met and fell in love with John William Plummer (deceased). They were married for 45 years and lived a fulfilling life while raising their four children, Rick (wife, Cindy), Sherrie (husband, Allan Burbank), Jim (wife, Ramona), and Tom.

Life in the Plummer family was known to be full of laughter, fun and outdoor activities, including boating, fishing, camping and rafting. Sally was also involved in charity events through the McMinnville Elkettes where she served in various officer roles and met many life-long friends.



Sally moved to DRV in 2020, where she quickly adapted to her new lifestyle and made new friends. She was loved by the staff, who watched over her with love, kindness, respect and care. She was fondly referred to as “Sweet Sally” or “Miss Sally.” While at DRV, she enjoyed getting to know her neighbors, participating in various activities, including the weekly scenic bus trips, crafts and, let’s not forget, Bingo.



Sally is survived by her four children; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren…all of whom loved her beyond words. Rest in Peace, Sweet Lady!



Memorial contributions may be made to The Kindness Club of Dallas, Oregon, PO Box 731, Dallas, Oregon 97338.