Santa kicks off holiday season

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Santa arrives in the parade Friday afternoon.

Santa arrived in McMinnville Friday afternoon during the annual holiday parade.

Thousands of people lined downtown streets to watch the parade, which included colorful floats and marchers along with the Jolly Ol' Elf riding atop a McMinnville Fire Department truck.

In addition to special sales and longer hours at local stores, McMinnville saw the opening of its first outdoor holiday market. The market, offering a variety of gifts and foods, will be open Fridays through Sundays, through Christmas.

The Glide and Gather ice skating rink has not opened yet, however. McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce officials said the rink opening was delayed because parts have not yet arrived. They hope to have it open by Friday, Dec. 6, for skating Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 22.