Sandra Kay (Bunn) Elwell 1947 - 2020

Sandra Kay (Bunn) Elwell passed from her earthly life on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was 72 years old.

“Sandy” was born September 13, 1947, to Ben and Viola Bunn and spent her youth growing up on the family farm near Dayton, Oregon. She attended Lafayette Grade School, Dayton Grade School and Dayton High School, graduating in 1965. After graduation, she attended Walla Walla College in Washington state.

Sandra married Jay Elwell in July of 1966, becoming a Navy wife. Her life’s adventures led her to numerous places and experiences, from the Oregon coast to Ukraine. Compassionate and giving, Sandra strived to make those around her experience life with enthusiasm and joy. Her odd, sassy sense of humor and zest for living made life better for her family, her friends, and all those she met.

Sandra was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Jek Lucas Elwell; two infant sibling brothers, Nick and Mark Bunn; and her parents, Ben and Viola Bunn. She is survived by her children, Courtney Elwell of Woodburn, Oregon, Corbin Elwell (Dana) of Boise, Idaho, Crispin Elwell of McMinnville, Oregon, and Sarah Elwell of Boise; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Darlene Zickefoose (Charles), David Bunn (Muriel), Kathy Beckwith (Wayne), Stan Bunn, Ben Bunn Jr. (Jan), Jeanette Johnson (Denny), Marietta Thompson (Charles), Jim Bunn, Tim Bunn (Melodee), and Tom Bunn (Lona).

