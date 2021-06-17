Sandra Fay Hanson (Landry, Dante, Minton) 1966 - 2021

Sandra Fay Hanson left her family far too soon on June 17, 2021. She was born November 26, 1966, and raised right here in McMinnville, Oregon.

Sandra was a wild, free, loving spirit; she knew and connected with many different kinds of people throughout her walk of life. She believed in the goodness of everyone. She could always make people laugh, and hers was intoxicating. She faced many challenges in her life and overcame many obstacles. She was always talking about the next adventure and looking to a bright and positive future. “Why didn’t you take me with you?" she would always say; no matter where it was, she wanted to come along. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, hot rods and motorcycles; she especially loved music and concerts. Sandra was the life of the party--ask anyone she knew; but, most importantly, she truly loved when her family came together.

No matter what challenge she was facing, she always strived to be a great mother to her children, Alisha, Stephanie, Miles and Mitchell; and a grandmother, (Granny Fay), to Reyna, Conner, Ryder, Radley, Ronan and Parker. Sandra leaves behind her parents, John and Patricia Hanson; her sister, Deanna Monen; and brother, Johnny Hanson. Her death is a true tragedy. She is immensely loved. She will be forever missed by her family and never forgotten.

A viewing will be held for family and friends from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Her service will take place at a date to be determined.