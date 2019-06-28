Samuel Stewart - 1936 - 2019

Samuel Stewart was born in Grants Pass, Oregon, but raised on the family farm south of Amity. He grew up showing cows, hunting, fishing and playing sports. He graduated from Linfield College majoring in physics and also met his wife there, Kay Rene, marrying on June 29, 1959, in Billings, Montana. They moved to Richland, Washington, where Sam worked for the Hanford Reservation as a nuclear physicist. During their five years there, they had two daughters, Stephanie and Lorraine. Sam was transferred to California, where he received his master's in engineering from Stanford University. While working for General Electric, he wrote three patents and finished his family with the birth of their son, Lee.

Sam was amazing at everything he did and could fix anything. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, sports, golf, basketball, soccer, fishing, animals and anything outdoors.

Sam is survived by his wife, Kay Rene; daughters, Stephanie Stewart Comeau and Lorraine Marjorie Stewart Boyle; son, Samuel “Lee” Stewart; grandchildren, A.J. Comeau, Robert Comeau, Rachelle Comeau, Taylor Comeau, Charlie Boyle and Samantha Boyle.

To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.