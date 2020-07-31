Samuel Ronald Graham 1937 - 2020

Samuel Ronald Graham was born May 9, 1937, in Kalispell, Montana, to Samuel Raymond Graham and Rose Evelyn (Peterson) Graham. Sam had three siblings, Don, Gary and Gail. After his mom Rose passed away, his dad married Dorothy Maurseth, Sam’s stepmother.

Sam graduated in 1955 from Flathead County High School and attended Montana State College in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in agricultural education. Sam taught high school science in Culbertson and Harlowton, Montana, and Priest River, Idaho. His major occupational endeavor in cooperative management started in 1964. He worked for Western Farmers Association from 1964 to 1979, starting as a trainee at Royal Camp, Washington, and ending as a division manager in Seattle.

In 1968 Sam married Virginia Walker in Bellingham, Washington, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. They had two daughters, Kristin and Karen. Between 1969 and 1980, the family moved seven times. They lived in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, and moved in 1980 to McMinnville, Oregon, when Sam was hired as the General Manager of Farmers Co-op Oil, where he worked until 1990. In 1992, Sam attained his goal of owning his own business when he purchased National Glass in McMinnville. He sold the glass shop in 1999 and partially retired. During his partial retirement, Sam created another business called Makit Right, and worked as a handyman.

Sam’s strengths include perseverance, goal setting, problem-solving and future planning. He was a loving father and grandfather to Ryan, Aiden, Emma and the Dressel five. His hobbies included gardening, volunteering, spending time at Parkview and fixing things.

Sam is survived by his wife, Virginia (Walker) Graham; his daughters, Kristin (Graham) Wesel and her husband Tom Wesel and sons, Ryan and Aiden, and Karen (Graham) Vanderveen and her husband Gary and daughter, Emma.

The family wishes to thank the special people at Marjorie House Memory Care for taking such good care of Sam.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private service.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions in honor of Sam can be made to McMinnville Cooperative Ministry Parkview Campus, 544 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville, OR 97128 (503) 472-5622.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.