Salem woman injured in McMinnville crash

McMinnville Police Department photo##A Salem woman sustained serious injuries after crashing her car Tuesday morning in the area of Walgreens.

A Salem woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning when she crashed her vehicle on Southeast Baker Street in the area of Walgreens, according to McMinnville police.

Controlled substance intoxication is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

About 6:18 a.m., the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 center began receiving calls reporting a white Toyota Camry was driving recklessly in the downtown area of town. Callers were reporting excessive speeds of 70 mph and the vehicle was driving the wrong direction southbound on Baker.

Moments later, a caller reported the vehicle had lost control and crashed into landscaping while travelling the wrong way on Baker near Walgreens. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 36-year-old with ties to McMinnville. Her name was not immediately released.

She was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has not spoken to an officer is asked to contact police at 503 434-7307.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who may have dash cam or surveillance footage of the vehicle prior to the crash. Reference case No. 19-4198.