Salem teen killed in Lafayette Highway crash

An 18-year-old from Salem was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 3 p.m. Monday near Hopewell on Lafayette Highway.

The victim was identified as Jacquelyn Kinder, according to the Oregon State Police.

A northbound Honda Passport operated by Steven Higby, 28, of Salem, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by Kinder, the OSP said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Higby was transported to a hospital with what the OSP reported were “significant” injuries.

The highway was closed for four hours for an investigation. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department equipment and personnel and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded.