January 17, 2020 Tweet

Sal Peralta: Citizens need to seize control, restore grassroots democracy

As one who has been involved in public service for decades, I am alarmed about the deterioration of both our political system and the way we talk about public policy in this country.

I am not alone. According to recent surveys, 85 percent of Americans believe the tone of our political debate has become less respectful, less fact-based and less substantive. Another survey found that 64 percent of Americans have less trust in one another today.

For years, I have believed the central frustration voters have toward government is based on the degree to which government policies reflect the interests of powerful insiders — lobbyists, agencies, developers, partisan special interests and others — rather than the broader public interest.

As a co-founder of the Independent Party of Oregon, I have spent most of the last 12 years working to promote common ground solutions on challenging issues — solutions that have broad public support, but find little traction in the Oregon Legislature. In 2019, we were part of coalitions that helped pass campaign finance reform, PERS reform and improved regulations for diesel engines, the latter capping a three-year effort to throttle back environmental emissions in Oregon.

Guest Writer Sal Peralta harbors an enduring interest in public policy, reflected in a long record of public involvement. He helped found the Independent Party of Oregon and has long served as party secretary. He ran unsuccessfully for state representative and county commissioner before winning appointment, and later election, to the McMinnville City Council. He shares his home in McMinnville’s Ward 1 with his wife, Tanya, daughter, Bella, and two dogs. In his leisure time, he enjoys playing the violin.

That work has gotten harder as the country has gotten more polarized. Although I still believe public frustration with special-interest control is a core source of voter alienation, there are clearly other forces at work as well, making it harder for elected leaders to solve problems.

A multi-year study on political polarization and party identity found a “growing contempt for opposing partisans,” coupled with diminished trust for members of the opposing party and stronger support for unsavory campaign tactics, as long as they target “the other side.”

Both in Oregon and nationally, Democrats and Republicans have generally sorted themselves into regional political parties, with Democrats controlling the cities and Republicans the rural countryside. Only a handful of congressional or legislative districts are thus “in play,” in terms of being competitive, in any given year.

In 85 percent or more of legislative and congressional districts across the country, Democratic and Republican politicians need only respond to the priorities of their party base, rather than priorities that are more broadly shared. When this is the case, there is little incentive to seek common ground and a great deal of incentive to cater to the worst aspects of partisanship.

Compounding the problem is the willingness of political campaigns to use social psychology to cater to people’s group identity and their negative biases about other groups, as long as it produces the desired outcome. More than ever before, political campaigns know exactly what buttons to push to create the kinds of fear, anger and distrust that help them win elections.

Too often slogans have taken the place of policies. And stimulating emotions is seen as more effective than fostering civic discourse.

These tactics make winning elections easier, but problem-solving harder. None of it truly serves the public interest.

There is no magic bullet solution, but I’d like to outline a few steps we could take to foster a meaningful public empowerment program:

Reforming campaign finance

First, we should ensure that those who spend large amounts of money to influence elections are held accountable for what they say.

After nearly two decades of work on campaign finance reform, including support for state and local ballot measures that passed with up to 85 percent of the vote, the Independent Party and its allies have persuaded the Oregon Legislature to refer a constitutional amendment to voters.

It would allow local and state governments to enact laws limiting spending and requiring campaigns to disclose their true sources of funding. It will appear on the November 2020 ballot as SJR 18.

Eliminating gerrymandering

Second, we should pass laws ensuring legislative districts are not drawn for partisan advantage, but are instead drawn by independent experts without regard for partisan favor.

The Independent Party is working with Common Cause, the League of Women Voters, Taxpayers Association and the Oregon Farm Bureau to collect signatures for IP57, which would take the process for drawing legislative districts out of the legislature’s hands and put it in the hands of a non-partisan commission. Those interested in signing that petition or helping with that effort should visit www.peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com.

Reforming the election process

Third, we should consider reforming our election systems to give political parties less control over who appears on the general election ballot.

This year, our party will open its primary to the state’s 900,000 non-affiliated voters, allowing them to pick their preferred candidates for president, secretary of state and so on. That will feature an alternative voting system — either STAR voting (starvoting.us) or ranked choice voting (fairvote.org) to select candidates.

Several jurisdictions, including the state of Maine nationally and Benton County locally, are experimenting with these alternative voting systems. The aim is ensuring our elections better reflect the will of voters.

The groups controlling our political process benefit from having the public divided and distrustful. It makes it much easier for them to maintain control by catering to negative biases.

Probably the most important thing any of us can do, in addition to supporting reforms that reduce partisanship and restore citizen control over government, is remember there is more that unites than divides us as Americans. We need to treat clearly biased polemical media, partisan messaging and negative campaigning with the skepticism they deserve.