S. Yamhill will turn red, briefly, on Thursday

A section of the South Yamhill River will be dyed red Thursday as part of a city of McMinnville project.

Public Works Director Geoff Hunsaker said the dye isn’t harmful and the project is part of the wastewater facility plan update.

“We will be doing a study of our mixing zones, where our effluent discharges into the south Yamhill River,” Hunsaker told city council Tuesday. “There will be red dye visible in the South Yamhill River at the treatment plant and down the stream.”

The city hired Jacobs Engineering as a consultant on the plan, which was last updated in 2009. The city has budgeted $1.4 million for the project.

The treatment facility outflow is located at the northeast edge of McMinnville; Lafayette is approximately three river miles downstream.

Hunsaker reiterated the dye is safe.

“This dye is not harmful to people or wildlife and it doesn’t stain, but it will be visible Thursday morning into the early afternoon,” he said.