Ruth Juda 1927 - 2020

Ruth Juda passed away February 7, 2020, at her home with family by her side. She was 92 years old. She was born December 13, 1927, in Collinsville, Illinois, to her parents Warren and Sally Long.

Ruth grew up in Collinsville, attending grade school through high school there. While attending McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, she met her future husband, Ralph Juda. They were married and transferred to Baylor University to complete their studies.

Ruth was a wonderful and dedicated mother and homemaker. Always welcoming, cheerful and optimistic, she loved people, visiting and laughing with everyone. She enjoyed travels with Ralph, reading, music, cooking, decorating and the challenges of crossword puzzles and playing bridge.

When her three boys became less dependent on her, she sought outside employment, always with a local school system. Even though the family was moved four times by Ralph’s employer, she wasted little time before finding new employment in a local school system as a teacher’s aide, doing secretarial work or whatever was needed at the time. She loved the atmosphere and engagement with people.

Ruth had a wonderful and fulfilling gift of music. She played the piano by ear and could replicate every note she heard; that piece of music was forever hers. Her husband could never understand the mystery. It was a special evening when she was in the mood to do renditions from their time, soft music from the '40s through '60s.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 72 years, Steve Juda; Suzanne, Christopher Juda and Hope, and Dr. Michael Juda; and her brother, Bob Long.

Her ashes are interred in the family plot in Collinsville. Memorial donations may be made to Brighton Hospice in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.