Ruth E. Roth 1928 - 2024

Ruth E. Roth, 96, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully June 18, 2024, with family by her side. Ruth was born on her family's farm in Antelope, North Dakota, to John and Martha Schneider.

Ruth was a schoolteacher in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, and married Garfield L. Roth in 1951. In 1955, Ruth and Garfield moved to Oregon, where they ventured into dairy farming until their retirement in 1986.

Ruth is survived by her four children, Glenn (Kathy), Steve (Deb), Terry, and Vicki. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home.