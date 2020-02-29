Ruth Cecelia Sauer 1926 - 2020

Ruth Cecelia Sauer of Dayton, Oregon, died of natural causes February 29, 2020; she was 93. She was born April 9, 1926, in Pasadena, California, to Donald and Sarah Cass. She grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from Fall River High School in 1944.

Following graduation, she worked in the Badger Ordnance Works munitions plant near home in support of the war effort. Following the war, she was working in the pharmacy at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison when she met returning Army Air Force veteran Frederick Sauer. They were married in Madison on November 9, 1946; they were married almost 69 1/2 years until Fred’s death in 2016.

The family moved from Fall River, Wisconsin, to the McMinnville area in 1965. Ruth spent many years working for the telephone company in Wisconsin and Oregon. She worked for General Telephone in both their McMinnville and Hillsboro locations, retiring in 1988, and remained dedicated to her cellphone until her final days.

Ruth loved pancakes, pickles and plants, especially flowers from the garden. She also loved cooking, baking and helping Fred tend to the garden with many vegetables grown for freezing and canning. Ruth loved her family deeply, and her faithful Scottie, Sophie.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Thelma; brother, Charlie; and beloved husband and best friend, Fred. She is survived by sons, Stephen (Lelia), and Brian (Judy) of McMinnville; daughter, Sara (Chuck) Palmquist of Salem; along with eight grandchildren, Angela (John), Christopher, Russell, Carissa (Bob), Andy (Emily), Mark, Matt and Aaron; five great-grandchildren JT(Stacey), Brian, Jake, Katie and Owen; and two great-greatgrandchildren, William and Harvey.

She will be interred with Fred in a graveside ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a future date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.