Russell D. Hodgkins 1961 - 2020

Russell Hodgkins was born July 25, 1961, in Arlington, Massachusetts, and left us August 17, 2020. Russ grew up on the East Coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

He had a passion for the wine industry from early on, and it didn’t take long for him to pursue his dreams on the West Coast as a winemaker. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Russ thrived in the business; he helped others create, and also created, his own special blend of wine.

Before his journey to the West Coast, Russ bravely served his country as a mechanical engineer for the United States Marines Corps. Russ enjoyed traveling, gardening and fine wine and food pairings. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sheri; two children, Jonathan and Megan Hodgkins; granddaughter, Mara; siblings, Chuck (Shelby), Doug (Dotty), and Andree (Rick); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Joanie.

Russ fought a short battle with terminal cancer, but he held on strongly so that he could rest peacefully at his home with his loved ones. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.