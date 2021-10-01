Roy L. Mathis 1946 - 2021

Roy L. Mathis passed away at home October 1, 2021. One of seven children, Roy was born January 1, 1946, in Sedro Woolley, Washington, to Hubert and Myrtle (Killian) Mathis. Roy served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1970. He worked for Webster’s Tree Farm in Sheridan for many years. When Roy was younger, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. He also liked a good cup of coffee, to tell stories and to talk about the weather.

Roy is survived by four sisters, Iva Walker, Dollie Budlong, Donna Peters and Rachel Rhine; and brother, Glenn Mathis. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Robert Mathis.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the American Legion Hall in Sheridan, Oregon.

