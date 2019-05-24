Rosy Marie Whitlow - 1920 - 2019

Rosy Marie Brutke Whitlow, 99 years old, was born March 1, 1920, to Henry Brutke and Rosa Brutke of Amity, Oregon. Rosy married Clifford D. Whitlow of Yamhill, Oregon, on June 16, 1940, in Vancouver, Washington. They had three children, Ivan Whitlow of Sheridan, Donald Whitlow, deceased, of McMinnville, and Elvin Whitlow of Amity. Rosy has seven grandchildren, Clifford Whitlow, Nathan Whitlow, Tammy Brodus, Leeann Mattson, Pam Hayes, Spencer Whitlow and Tracy Pratt. Rosy has 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Rosy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rosa Brutke; her husband, Clifford Whitlow; brother, Otto Brutke; and sisters, Olga Deraeve and Lily Tallman. Rosy is survived by her sister, Dorothy Vanderhoof.

Rosy was a worker in her youth; she picked strawberries, beans, filberts, walnuts and hops. Later in life, she worked in the glove factory in McMinnville and was a caregiver to many people. Rosy met many people when she played bingo. It was fun for her as she loved being around people. Rosy always loved spending time with her grandchildren. She has loved her garden of vegetables and flowers and enjoyed tending it through last year.

Graveside services for Rosy Whitlow will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Pike Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com