Ross Floyd 1925 - 2021

Ross Floyd PH.D, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away March 2, 2021. A fisherman, hunter, painter, piano player, teacher and friend will be missed.

Born September 29, 1925, in Granite City, Illinois, to Eldridge Crewse and Freda Beckham, he was later adopted by William Floyd in 1942.

He spent his childhood in Shoshone, Idaho. He was a lover of jazz and swing, was in a jazz band that played in all the neighboring towns.

He flew airplanes off carrier decks when he was in the service.

Ross married Patricia Gehrig, a childhood sweetheart, on May 2, 1946 in, Shoshone. They had three daughters, Maxine, Christine and Gale.

The GI Bill was used to attend Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, and Washington State University.

Highlights of his careers include FEMCOR, McMinnville.

He was part of a team that developed the first portable X-ray, and he taught physics and astronomy at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, for 23 years. After retiring, he and his Mama Pat moved back to McMinnville.

He will be missed.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.