Rosann Knight Mayes 1936 - 2020

Rosann Knight Mayes passed away in the early morning hours on Friday morning, October 9, 2020, at Rock of Ages Memory Care in McMinnville, Oregon, where she had been a resident for five years. She was 84 years old.

Rosann was born April 13,1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Cyrus and Ellah (Moore) Knight. When Rosann was a young child, her family moved to Celilo Falls, where her father opened and closed the ship passage locks on the Columbia River. At the start of WWII, the family moved to Tigard, Oregon, and her father became employed as a shipbuilder during the war, and later started his own business. Rosann attended Charles F. Tigard Grammar School, and graduated from Tigard High School in 1954. Rosann enjoyed an idyllic life with her family in Tigard.

Following high school graduation, Rosann married Joseph Dollar, and they had four children, Wayne, Carolyn, Barbara and Daniel. Rosann was a loving mother to her children, and busy with homemaking skills of canning, cooking, baking, sewing and various other crafts that utilized her artistic flair and attention to detail. She was an exquisite and sought-after cake decorator, and enjoyed making spectacular wedding and birthday cakes for family and friends. In 1969, Rosann married Douglas West, and they had one child, Dianna. The family of six soon became a military family, and the military life became the norm as the family traveled to Colorado, Germany and Texas before returning to Oregon.

Upon returning to the Tigard area, Rosann worked many years as a dry-cleaning professional and retired from the profession in 1987. Her attention to detail made her one of the best, as any garment she worked with was returned to the customer not just cleaned, but perfected. Following her retirement, Rosann married Jack Mayes and moved to The Colony, Texas, where they resided for many years. Following the death of her husband, Rosann returned again to her beloved Oregon and settled in Astoria, where she enjoyed the beauty of the North Coast and the comfort of family and friends. She had a beautiful home and loved to decorate and entertain, especially for the holidays. She also loved to travel and visited many national parks, with Denali National Park in Alaska being her greatest adventure. Rosann had a very giving nature, was always cheerful, and had a ready smile, along with a deep and abiding faith.

In 2013, she moved to Valley View Retirement Village in McMinnville. She enjoyed the fun activities and fellowship offered. In 2015, she moved into Rock of Ages Memory Care. The family is grateful to the staff of Rock of Ages for their compassionate, kind and faith-based care.

She is survived by her five children, Wayne (Pat) Dollar of Kennewick, Washington; Carolyn (Calvin) Smithrud of McMinnville; Barbara (Mark) Acuna of Astoria; Daniel Dollar of Kenai, Alaska; and Dianna (Dave) Fox of Benton City, Washington. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kimberly (Erik) Johnson, Christy Acuna, Matthew (Natalie) Acuna, Jared (Heather) Acuna, Elizabeth Laster, and Luke Fox; and four great-grand-children, Samantha and Billy Laster, and Sofia and Logan Johnson. Rosann also is survived by many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rosann has impacted many lives and will be deeply missed. She is interred at Forest View Cemetery in Forest Grove, Oregon, alongside her parents and near her beloved brother, George.

A memorial service for Rosann will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Chapel at Valley View Retirement Center in McMinnville, Oregon. Memorial donations may be made to Rock of Ages, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Road, McMinnville OR 97128. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.