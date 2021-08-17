Rosalind Elaine Turner 1923 - 2021

Rosalind Elaine Turner was born May 25, 1923, to Frank and Nellie Yoder in Masselin, Ohio. She was the third of five children raised in a loving, close-knit family. She married her junior high sweetheart in 1943, and John headed off to WW 11 shortly thereafter. After the war, they moved to Garden Valley, Idaho, where John taught school and pastored a home mission church while Rosalind raised four boys. In 1963, she moved with her family to Oregon, where she became a high school teacher in the Yamhill Carlton School District.

She became very involved in Newberg Christian Church and developed long-lasting relationships there. Prayer, writing and music brought her great fulfillment.

Rosalind passed into Heaven on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Mark; and siblings, Betty, Miriam, Martha Lea and Dale. She leaves behind three sons and their wives, Dan and Carita of Redding, California, Dave and Carrie of Hood River, and Steve and Diana of Salem; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, Mark’s wife, of The Dalles; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, at Northwest Christian Church, 2315 Villa Rd. Newberg, Oregon.

Heaven has gained a great poet, musician and powerful prayer warrior!