Rosalee Emerson 1935 - 2022

Rosalee Emerson, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully January 19, 2022, in her home.

She was born November 16, 1935, in French Lick, Indiana, to parents James (Rolla) and Dora (Rainey) McCarty. Rosalee came from a large family of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her love of family was apparent in all she did and was often the central focus of her life.

Rosalee truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She was an avid reader, crafter and seamstress. Other hobbies included baking, gardening, canning and spending time with her family. She had the unique ability to form meaningful and lasting bonds with everyone she knew. Her love and generosity often had a larger impact than she realized. Her generosity extended to the multiple charities she supported each month.

Rosalee is survived by her children, David Estes (Beverly), Howard Hunter (Darlene), Michael Hunter (Carrie), Marilyn Reid (David), Randy Tilden (Sheri), and Teresa Emerson; as well as 26 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; her sister, Katheryn Boekhoff of Sheridan; and her beloved dog, Lucy.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Zeke, Charlie, Erma and Mary; as well as grandson, Richard; and great-granddaughter, Izabella.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Masonic Cemetery in Sheridan. A gathering of friends and family will follow. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com