Rosa Thurber - 1919-2019

Rosa Thurber passed away on October 27, 2019, at Parkland Village in McMinnville, Oregon.

Rosa Anecito Refereso was born September 4, 1919, in Manila, Philippines. She celebrated her 100th birthday in September.

She married Edward Barney Thurber on March 23, 1946, in Manila. They had one son, Arthur E. Thurber. In August of 1950, the family moved to Willamina, where they made their home until Barney’s passing in 2004. Rosa moved not long after to Deer Meadows and later to Parkland Village for the last 11 years of her life.

Rosa worked for Diane’s Fine Foods as a foreman until her retirement at age 62. She was a housewife and a good friend to many. She always said her best friends were her “back door friends." Devoted parents, Rosa and Barney would never miss any of the sporting events in which Art played. The back door was always open to Art’s friends, too.

Rosa was especially fond of her grandkids and great-grandkids. Her hobbies were gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, making good wine, fishing, traveling and cooking good food for everyone.

She is survived by her son, Art Thurber (Karen); granddaughter, Tracy Zimmermann (Todd); grandson, Jason Thurber; and great-grandkids, TJ, Tessa, Holly and Sean.

“Mom you will be missed every day. Say hi to dad for all of us. We all love you and will miss you.”

Rosary and prayer vigil will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Macy and Son chapel. Vault interment will follow at the McMinnville Masonic Cemetery.