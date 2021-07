Rosa M. Chadwick 1932 - 2021

Rosa M. Chadwick passed away July 13, 2021, at Life Care Center in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born May 12, 1932, in Atchison, Kansas.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Amity Assembly of God Church, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. before the service.

Interment will be at Amity Cemetery.