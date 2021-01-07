Ronald Walter Thies 1941 - 2021

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, Ronald Thies, beloved father, passed away at the age of 79. Ron was born August 13, 1941, in Forest Grove, Oregon, to Alice and Henry Thies. He grew up on the family farm just outside Yamhill, and graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School. In 1963 he joined the Oregon National Guard where he made lifelong friendships. After six years of service, he returned to Oregon and worked at a number of places, including Gray & Company, and Tektronix, both in Forest Grove.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman. Whether he was hunting or fishing, just taking a drive around the countryside or working around the family farm, Ron was happiest when surrounded by nature.

Ron easily made friends with his good humor and kindness. In the early 1980s, he was busy helping raise his daughter, Teri Ann, and caring for his mother, who had an extended illness. In retirement, Ronald enjoyed traveling with his daughter and son-in-law, who cherish the memories they made with him on those trips. Ron spent his final years at Cherrywood Memory Care in McMinnville, Oregon.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Donald; and sister, Emily. He is survived by his daughter, Teri Ann, and her husband Michael of Seattle; Jamie Incrovato of Beaverton; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, with burial at St. James Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.