Ronald "Ronnie" Oliveira 1942 - 2022

Ronald “Ronnie” Oliveira passed away November 25, 2022, in Dayton, Oregon. His battle with Parkinson’s in recent years proved his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the illness, Ron never lost his sense of humor and never complained. He left this earthly existence after spending a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by loved ones.

Ron was born September 14, 1942, in Oakland, California to Frank and June Oliveira. He spent his youth working on the family dairy farm, playing sports, and shooting guns. His sharp eye and shooting abilities would win him many awards and trophies trap shooting for the Newark Sportsmen’s Club. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting his entire life.

Ron met Jackie when she stole his heart after running over the center island at the gas station where he was employed. They were married in September of 1962 and celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. Shortly after marriage, Ron began working for the local Carpenter’s Union. By 1969, they had two young daughters and decided to follow Ron’s parents and move to Dayton.

In Oregon, Ron, started a business, Dayton Drywall, with his father and two brothers. In 1971 they completed and moved into their family home. This home would welcome three more children and remain their forever home. Ron was an extremely hard worker and ambitious. After closing the family business in 1984, he went back to work for the Carpenter’s Union, where he would stay for 20 years until he retired as a foreman from Performance Contracting Inc.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie; his children, Kimberly (John), Shawna (Todd), Tiffany (John), and Todd (Rachael); his siblings, Susie and Glenn; 22 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Frank and June Oliveira; his brother, Denny; and his daughter, Wendy Jean Wallace (Randy).



Services for Ronald will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Dayton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with interment at Hopewell Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.